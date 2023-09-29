Man Remanded In Lagos Prison For Defiling Minor

Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Friday remanded Stephen Monday at Kirikiri prison for allegedly defiling a minor.

The Lagos State Government who brought charges accused Mr Monday of sexually assaulting his lover’s four-year-old daughter.

Dr Babajide Martins, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 14, 2021, at around 5 a.m. at No. 5, Ayeloja Street, Ikorodu.

Martins stated that the defendant had engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl, which is in violation of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered that the defendant be detained in Kirikiri prison and scheduled the case for further proceedings on November 9.