Man Remanded In Kirikiri For Stealing N510,000 In Lagos

An Ikorodu Magistrate Court on Monday remanded one 50-year-old man identified as Lukman Akinfenwa to Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly stealing N510,000.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, ordered Akinfenwa’s remand at the penitentiary institution after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Ogbe continued the case till February 22 for a review of the evidence and punishment.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence between January 11 and January 13 in the Ebute neighbourhood of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa claimed that the defendant fraudulently transferred N510,000 using a USSD code from the complainant’s GTB account, one of Mr Yusuf Akintunde, to his own personal account.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant conducted the transfer without the complainant’s permission and turned the funds to his personal use.

According to him, the offence violates Section 287 of Lagos State’s Criminal Law, 2015.