Man Remanded For Stealing ATM Card In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday arraigned Mandela Joe, 22, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from a bank.

The defendant, an unemployed man living at 23, Ifako Road, Ifako, Lagos, is being prosecuted for conspiracy, theft, and possession of multiple debit cards under different names.

Earlier, the prosecution, Insp. Glory Goodday told the court that the crimes were perpetrated on December 23, 2023, at a commercial bank in Ogba, Lagos.

Goodday stated that the defendant purported to assist the complainant, Mr Kalu Uchendu, whom he met at the ATM centre, but then denied ever retrieving the complainant’s debit card.

The prosecutor said that their argument tipped off security guards, who searched the defendant’s bag and discovered the card inside.

Goodday further stated that the security guards discovered three separate bank debit cards with various names on the defendant and could not account for them.

According to the prosecution, the acts violated Lagos State’s Criminal Law of 2015.

However, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty to the allegations.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A Ameen, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in the same amount and postponed the matter until March 20 for mention.