Man Remanded For Allegedly Forging Divorce Decree To Gain Child Custody

A 37-year-old man, Omoyiola Oladipupo, has been remanded in custody by a magistrate court in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State over allegations of forging a court order for the dissolution of his marriage.

The alleged forgery, according to the suit, is aimed at securing full custody of his only child.

Oladipupo, along with one Mrs Taiwo Bamidele, also known as “Mama TPP,” and others currently at large, are facing three counts that hinge on conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery, and the use of counterfeit seals.

In the charge sheet, the defendants allegedly forged a court order for the dissolution of marriage and the seal of the Lagos State Cash Office in Ikorodu.

The alleged offences were said to have occurred on December 11, 2021, and were intended to deceive and defraud, particularly to obtain full custody of the child from the marriage.

The charge reads in part: “That you, Omoyiola Oladipupo ‘M’, one Mrs Taiwo Bamidele (aka Mama TPP), and others at large, on or before the 17th day of December 2021 at the Marriage Registry, High Court of Lagos State, Yaba, within the Magisterial District of this Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: Forgery using false document and Counterfeit Seals and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

It further states: “That Omoyiola Oladipupo ‘M’, one Mrs Taiwo Bamidele (aka Mama TPP), and others at large, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, with intent to deceive, defraud, cause unnecessary anxiety and apprehension, and to take full custody of the only child of the marriage, Morenikeji Omoyiola, did forge a purported Decree of Dissolution of Marriage in Suit No. IKD/12862HD/2021 between you and Joy Orimadike of No. 9, Adoga Street, Ilepo, Ejigbo, Lagos State, a document you knew to be fake, an offence punishable under Section 365 (3) (0) (y) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

The alleged forgery also involved the counterfeit use of the seal and stamp of the Lagos State Cash Office, dated February 11, 2022, which is similarly punishable under the same section of the law.

Magistrate Adedayo Tella presided over the arraignment and granted Oladipupo bail set at N1 million, with two sureties who must demonstrate the means to fulfil the bail conditions.

However, the magistrate ordered that Oladipupo be remanded in custody pending the fulfilment of these conditions.

The case has been adjourned to May 13, 2025, for hearing.

