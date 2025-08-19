Man Remanded For Alleged Defilement Of 15-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

A 40-year-old man, Lekan Adebeshin, was yesterday remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 10 at No 11, Ojomo Amoka Street, Oju-Oro in Agric area of Ikorodu, where Adebeshin allegedly touched the minor’s sensitive body parts and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Adebeshin faces a three-count bordering on felony, specifically defilement, unlawful deal, and threat to life. The prosecution alleged that the defendant’s actions contravened Sections 137, 135(1), and 56(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.