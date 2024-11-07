MAN Reaffirms Manufacturers’ Unrivalled Role In Economic Growth

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that the manufacturing sector is the only genuine sector in the economy that can lift the country’s fragile Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from its present state, if only the Federal Government intervenes properly to resuscitate ailing industries.

MAN stated that the manufacturing sector, which should be the pride of the country’s economy, has, however, found its self navigating difficulties. MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in his welcome address at the 52nd Annual General Meeting in Lagos recently.

Meshioye said that MAN was working assiduously to ensure a better performance of the country’s manufacturing sector by restoring investor confidence in the sector.

According to him, the support of the government in its readiness for continuous collaboration with MAN is appreciated. He said MAN’s hierarchy deeply appreciated the reforms that the government had embarked on in the last one and a half years of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, where the ripple effects have continued to substantially impact the manufacturing sector.

Meshioye said: “Your Excellency, permit me to begin by recalling the profound impact and sustained legacy of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria in promoting industrialisation and sustainable manufacturing growth in the country. This has resulted in positive impact across economic landscape.

“MAN is working assiduously to ensure a better performance of our manufacturing sector. MAN is a key driver of the sector’s contribution to job creation and improved GDP performance, achieved through its proactive engagement with relevant stakeholders, particularly the government, non-governmental organisations, and the international community.”

The MAN president continued: “I would like to also recognise the support of the government in this regard, including government readiness for continuous collaboration with MAN.

“Your Excellency, manufacturing should be our pride. It is, therefore, concerning that our manufacturing sector continually finds itself navigating uncharted waters.

This is worsened by irrefutable domestic economic challenges emanating from unbearably high inflationary pressures, currency fluctuations, skyrocketing energy prices and the rising input prices and logistics.”

