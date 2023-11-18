Man Rapes, Impregnates 16-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

A 76-year-old man, David Ogunsanwo has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The septuagenarian was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC).

The state Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Adeleye said the suspect would be charged in court, adding that her ministry will follow through to ensure justice is served.

The commissioner, who lamented the increasing rate of sexual abuse cases in the country, appealed to victims to always speak out.

She also called on parents to stop withdrawing cases out of victimization.

“We are aware that cases of violation and abuse are increasing. There’s a huge increase in these kinds of crimes, especially against children.

“The incidence of people going to police, reporting and withdrawing the case is also increasing. We want to draw the attention of all parents, that if their child is a victim of violation, report the case to the police and do not withdraw it, because when you withdraw the case, it gives the perpetrator the leeway to continue to do it and also do it to other children.

“I am calling on the National Council of Women’s Society. We have a case of a 12-year-old girl, who has been violated before by two men. The case has been withdrawn by the father, and now she has been violated again by another person.

“I am calling to make a public announcement to all parents because our biggest problem is that when things like this happen, parents say they don’t want to make it public”, she added