May 25, 2023
Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Daughter In Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 28-year-old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, for allegedly defiling his 5-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect, who was arrested in Ijebu Mushin area of the state, according to the police, has confessed to the crime, but claimed he didn’t know what came over him at that time.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday that the suspect was arrested on Monday, May 22.

Oyeyemi said, the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim at the Ijebu Mushin Divisional Police Headquarters.

The mother was said to have reported that she noticed the young girl was undergoing pains whenever she wants to urinate or when she touches her private part while bathing her.

The PPRO said the girl confessed to her mother that her father had defiled her while the mother was not around.

According to Oyeyemi, the girl told her mother that, her father “laid her on the bed and inserted her manhood into her private part when the mother was not at home”.

The PPRO said, “Upon the report, the DPO Ijebu Mushin division, CSP Simire Hillary, quickly detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed not to know what comes over him as at that time.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

