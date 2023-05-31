Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl In Delta

A 37-year-old man identified by his nickname as 2 minutes, allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in her grandfather’s house at Ovwo-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government of Delta State.

The suspect who fled after committing the crime on Sunday, May 28 was said to be an indigene of the Oteri Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

The victim’s father and also the President of Urhobo Orators, identified as Joseph Aphia, said the suspect have been arrested and locked up at the community’s town hall by the vigilantes before he could escape.

New Telegraph reports that the grandfather of the victim told newsmen that his wife had noticed semen on the victim’s pants when she went to the bathroom and informed him over the phone.

He also added that the victim had confided in her mother that 2 minutes raped her in her grandfather’s compound.

Aphia said the suspect was taken to the spokesman (Otota) of the community, who ordered his detention at the town hall.

“The Otota interrogated my daughter and the suspect, who confessed that he committed the offence. He said it’s the handwork of the devil and that he doesn’t know what came over him.

“The Otota ordered that he be flogged and taken to the town hall until his people come to take him but if they don’t come, he should be handed over to the police.

“At the break of day which is Monday, May 29, the suspect had broken the protector in the Community’s town hall and had escaped. So, I quickly reported the matter at the Police Station in Otu-Jeremi Division.”

DSP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, said there was no rapist arrested at the station. According to him, “The incident could be reported but there is no confirmation that the suspect has been arrested.”