Man Raises Alarm, Requests Prayers For Wizkid

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has left social medial users, fans, and followers worrisome about his recent post.

The singer took to his Instagram story to post about life and it’s unending hunt by humans.

Wizkid wrote, “Wait. Never mind. Actually, mind!! na so I dream ooo say tomorrow no dey. all of us come together dey find ‘tomorrow’.”

Sharing the post on his Insta story, he also shared a reply from one of his fans corroborating his ideology about ‘tomorrow’ and what comes after today.

Fan response “We later find am? Make I know if I go stop hustle today ohh,”

Wizkid acknowledged it with a caption, “Omo no be only me dey mad for ya o.”

This sparked up mixed reactions from netizens as many felt worried thinking something is wrong, while others were left to conclude that it was as a result of weed intake.

However, it would be recalled that a young man identified as @adeoye_sam_kay on Instagram shared the bad dream he had about Wizkid.

Narrating the dream, the social media user asked netizens not to make a joke out of it as he warned people about the scary dream he had about the singer.

According to him, he saw Wizkid lying lifeless after an unknown individual sadly took his life.

He also went further by urging Nigerians to put Wizkid in their prayers because of the bad dream he had, reiterating that such evil will not befall the superstar.

He wrote, “Pray for him, please. I had a bad dream concerning him overnight. It won’t happen to him in Jesus’ name,”

In reaction to his dream post, some tackled the dreamer, others penned down words of prayers for the singer.

See the post below: