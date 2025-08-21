MAN Pushes For ‘Nigeria First’ Policy In Manufacturing

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged renewed efforts to boost economic growth by strengthening local production, competitiveness, and sustainable development under the Nigeria First Policy.

MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made the call yesterday in Lagos at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the association’s Ikeja branch. The event was themed: ‘Driving Economic Growth: The Role of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria in Advancing the Nigeria First Policy for Sustainable Development.’

Meshioye stressed that the manufacturing sector remained central to Nigeria’s economic growth and must be prioritised in policy implementation. He compared the Nigeria First Policy to the ‘America First’ model, which places national interest at the forefront of decision-making. He said the policy aligned with MAN’s goals of promoting local manufacturing, improving competitiveness, and advancing sustainable industrial growth.

“We are working assiduously to institutionalise the Nigeria First Policy, and together we will push for sustainable development in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector,” Meshioye said. The MAN president urged the Lagos State Government to reconsider its ban on single-use plastics.

He advised the Ministry of Environment to prioritise circular economy practices and efficient waste management rather than outright prohibition. “Our members have invested in recycling, and the technology is advancing rapidly, making the ban unnecessary and counterproductive,” he said.

He further appealed for streamlined regulations, reduced waste bill increases, constructive dialogue, and protection for manufacturers against harassment by non-state actors. Chairman of MAN Ikeja Branch, Mr Robert Ugbaja, stressed that strengthening Nigeria’s local manufacturing capacity was vital in the face of changing economic realities.

He said the Nigeria First Policy was not merely a slogan, but a national strategy requiring collective effort, robust institutions, and decisive leadership. Ugbaja urged manufacturers to remain solution-driven, united in purpose, and ambitious in vision while leading the charge for industrial growth.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reaffirmed support for the policy, noting that manufacturing was at the heart of Nigeria’s industrial and economic transformation. He was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem. Sanwo-Olu said Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub hosting thousands of companies and multinationals, had a leading role in advancing the nation’s manufacturing agenda.