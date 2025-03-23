MAN predicts slight manufaturing improvement in 2025

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says despite the prevailing macroeconomic and operational challenges embattling manufacturing companies in Nigeria, they remain resilient as revealed by the tepid rise of 0.5 point in the Q4 2024 Manufacturers Confidence Index (MCCI), from 50.2 points in Q3 2024 to 50.7 points in Q4 2024.

It noted that the moderate improvement in the Aggregate MCCI is the first since Q1 2024.

The breakdown of the diffusion indices revealed that all current indices recorded improvement due to seasonal demand and relative stability in the exchange rate during the period. However, they remained below the 50-point benchmark.

Sunday Telegraph reports that MCCI report which is an index created by the MAN to gauge the change in quarterly pulsation of manufacturing activities to changes in the macroeconomic ambience and government policies indicated that 83.3per cent of the CEOs of manufacturing companies in Nigeria surveyed by the MCCI, confirmed that over-regulation by the government depresses manufacturing productivity, 86.1 per cent attested that multiple taxation depresses productivity in the sector and 63.2 per cent affirmed that port gridlocks negatively affect productivity in the sector.

The result indicates that manufacturing operations remain heavily challenged by government over-regulation, multiple taxation and port gridlocks.

This is as 63.2 per cent of the CEOs surveyed agreed that the inventory of unsold manufactured goods had reduced in the last three months of 2024. Based on percentage of “Agreed” responses, the result shows minimal improvement of 6.4 points, 2.1 points and 3.5 points respectively in local sourcing of raw materials, government patronage and reduction of unsold inventory.

The slight improvement in local sourcing of raw materials was due to the Forex limitations, moderate progress in the fight against insecurity and the gradual recovery of agricultural production. However, further improvements will depend greatly on the enactment and implementation of the Raw Materials Processing and Local Production Protection Bill.

The report also confirmed a downward review of manufacturers’ expectation for the about to be ended first quarter of 2025 due to the prolonged harsh macroeconomic environment and the predicted slowdown of business activity in the first month of 2025.

However, it disclosed that the projected indices remained above the 50-point threshold due to the expectations of a more stable exchange rate, halt in interest rate hikes, minimal decline in energy prices and the enactment of the Tax Reform Bills.

The MCCI report shows estimates of the impact of the macroeconomic environment on key manufacturing indicators which include production & distribution costs, capacity utilisation, volume of production, investment, employment, sales volume and cost of shipment.

Production and distribution costs surged further by 18.2 per cent in the quarter under review from the20.1 per cent increase witnessed in the preceding quarter.

Capacity utilisation contracted further by 0.8 per cent in Q4 2024 from -1.3 per cent drop witnessed in the preceding quarter.

The volume of production dropped by 0.3 per cent in Q4 2024 from a contraction of 3.2 per cent recorded in the Q3 2024.

Manufacturing investment dipped by 1.2 per cent in Q4 2024 from 3.5 per cent contraction recorded in Q3 2024 quarter.

Manufacturing employment declined by 0.7 per cent in Q4 2024 compared to 3.5 per cent contraction recorded in the preceding quarter.

Cost of shipment rose by 11.6 per cent in Q4 2024 from the 17 per cent increase recorded in Q3 2024.

However, sales volume rose slightly by 1.1 per cent in Q4 2024 compared to the 0.4 per cent decline witnessed in the preceding quarter.

A close observation of the analysis indicates that only the sales volume recorded a favourable change during the period of review. However, the analysis generally reveals that the adverse effects of the prevailing macroeconomic reforms are diminishing as production & distribution costs, capacity utilisation, volume of production, investment, employment and cost of shipment recorded lower adverse changes compared to the previous quarter.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

