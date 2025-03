MAN Pledges To Drive Industrial Growth, Innovation At Fairtrade Show

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has joined the league of institutional partners for agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2025, one of Nigeria’s leading international tradeshows for food, agro-allied, beverage, plastics, printing and packaging industries.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos, this collaboration between MAN and fairtrade Messe, the organisers of the tradeshow underscores their commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and sustainability within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

As part of this partnership, MAN and fairtrade Messe will pro – vide reciprocal support for their respective platforms. In addition, MAN’s members and stakeholders will also receive priority discounts for participation in the exhibitions and sponsorship opportunities.

This exclusive benefit empowers MAN members to showcase their products, explore new technologies, and connect with global industry leaders.

The event, which will be held at Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, will bring together key stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, policymakers, and investors, from about 16 countries to address challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging industries.

Speaking on the partnership, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir said: “We are in partnership with agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2025, a platform that aligns with our mission to drive industrial growth and innovation in Nigeria.

“This partnership provides our members with a unique opportunity to showcase their capabilities, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and forge strategic alliances.

By participating in this event, MAN members will gain visibility, forge international collaborations, and contribute to the transformation of Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging sectors.”

Also commenting, the Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, Mr. Paul Maerz, said: “We are honoured to have the manufacture.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email