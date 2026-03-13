Man Petitions AIG Zone 2 Over Alleged Plan To Turn Case Where He Is Complainant Against Him

A Lagos based man, Mr. Ifeanyi Ogbonnaya has petitioned the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Charge of Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, over alleged attempt to rope him as the accused in a case where he was the complainant.

In the petition dated March 6, and titled: “Surprise miscarriage of justice, intimidation, annihilation, breach of trust, threat to life, collaboration, Ogbonnaya is calling on the office of the AIG Zone 2, to take over the case from Ajangbadi Police Station, Ojo, Lagos for proper investigation as the IPO was trying to turn the complainant to the suspect as he may have compromised with the principal suspects to turn the case against him.

Ogbonnaya said that on the night of Wednesday, March 4, at about 11pm, one Chile, a lady living on the same street him in the Ojo area of Lagos and one Peculiar brought a girl, Kamsi to his house, alleging that her mother sent her out of the house and that after much pleading and the mother refused they were left with no option than to seek where she could pass the night, but because there was no place for her they decided to come beg him to allow her pass the night in his place, that they will come to take her away in the morning of the next day.

“I asked that I should go with them to beg her mother, but they refused saying it was not necessary, that I should not bother, but that they will come for her in the morning and pleaded that I should allow her stay till morning.

“Peculiar said her mother and Kamsi’s mother were good friends and family friends over the years. I told them to know I will be leaving for the shop at about 10 am the next day because of environmental sanitation. “The next morning Peculiar came for the girl and both of them left before I left for the market.”

He said on his way to the market his mind was not at peace, so he decided to go to Ajangbadi Police station to incident the matter. He said on his return from the market he heard that the girl did not go back home when the police called him to report at the station.

Following that he was detained for three days until the intervention of a human rights activist, one Chief Uruashi, through whose effort Chile, Peculiar and others were later arrested and investigation following led to the discovery of the girl with one Bose.

When contacted, Kamsi’s mother, Augustina denied sending her daughter out of the house, saying it was a minor issue that some persons tried to escalate. She however accused Ifeanyi of trying the defy her daughter who she claim is 16 years while she spent the night in his house, an allegation that Ifeanyi denied completely, saying nothing like that happened.

When also contacted, Peculiar did not answer her phone for two days despite several calls to her, but, Cynthia, popularly called Chile, refused to speak on her side of the story after answering her phone on two occasions. He is asking that the office of the AIG Zone 2 gets involved to get the truth of what really happened.