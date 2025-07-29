Man On The Run After Sexually Assaulting 2 Underage Daughters

A father of two in Bosso Estate area of Minna, the Niger State capital, popularly known as Mohammed ‘Mai Keke’ has allegedly been assaulting his two daughters aged two and nine sexually respectively.

Investigations have it that Mohammed has been engaging in this incestuous practice for sometimes now and family members especially his wife who became aware of his act have been shielding him from being exposed due to the stigma involved.

When the nine year old girl discovered that her father was also abusing her two year old sister she decided to keep a sealed lips in order to protect him from being exposed allegedly due to a stern warning of death the father gave her.

It was further learnt that another man close to their residence who learnt of the man’s action also took advantage of the nine year old girl, as he would send her on an errand to go nearby and buy something for him.

When she returned with the item, he would take her into his room and sexually abuse her. It was learnt that it happened so many times and when the father learnt about the neighbour’s actions he could not do anything about it obviously because he was also involved.

It was also learnt that while the girl’s grandmother wanted the father and the other man taking advantage of the girl to be punished for their crimes, the grandfather asked for the case to be withdrawn saying he has left everything to God.

Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Niger State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mary Yisa and her colleague, Rachel Twaki, Director of Social Welfare Services confirmed the incident.

They said the nine year old girl was counselled and assured of her safety before she admitted that she was warned not to reveal the affairs or she would die.

“The case was brought to us that a father that raped his two children, a two year old girl and a nine year old girl. And the nine year old girl was shielding the whole thing until the girl was drawn closer and we asked her, if they said she would die if she told anyone and she said, yes.

“We started counselling her and she opened up. It’s so devastating for a father to enter his own two year old daughter. And there were testimonies.

The wife was shielding the man, but the senior daughter saw it the case was ongoing and another man somewhere took advantage of the nine year old girl, probably knowing what was happening.

When contacted, a Child Protection Officer of the Niger state Child Rights Protection and Enforcement Agency, Makusuidi Suleiman said the suspect is still at large as the Agency has placed surveillance to ensure he is trailed.