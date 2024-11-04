Man-Of-The-Match Lookman Bags Brace To Down Napoli

Share

…now Serie A player with highest goals, assists in 2024

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, delivered yet another stellar performance as he led Atalanta to a decisive 3-0 away victory over Serie A leaders Napoli, with a stunning brace.

He opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a superb volley goal from inside the box. He doubled his team’s lead on 31 minutes when he let fly from outside the box.

The former Everton has now scored four goals in three starts against Napoli. He has now scored six Serie A goals and provided five assists this season. He is also the Serie A player to have been directly involved in the most goals in 2024 in all competitions.

He has scored 16 goals, and 11 assists so far this year. He created the most chances in the game including two shots on target, most completed dribbles and had six touches in the opposition box. He was also Man of the Match when Atalanta swept past Verona 6-1 at home.

In that game, he scored twice and delivered two assists. The 27-year-old forward has now scored six goals in Serie A this season. Last season, he netted 11 goals. The away win shot Atalanta to second place on 22 points from 11 matches, three points behind Napoli.

