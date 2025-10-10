Man O War Tackles Drugs, Cultism With Essay Competition In Edo

In its efforts to join the fight against drug abuse and cultism in the state, the Man O’ War Nigeria, Edo State Command, has tackled its menace through an essay competition.

The essay competition with the theme: Amplifying voices against drug abuse and cultism” witnessed prizes being presented to winners of the competition from various schools.

Addressing Journalists after presenting the awards to the winners of the competition in Benin, the state commander, C.E. Odunze, said, Countless lives have been cut short especially the youths, due to cult related war.

“We continuously hear that young people have lost their lives as a result of cultism and as well as drug abuse.

“We’ve known the impact of drugs in society. So we decided to take the bold step to see how we can add our voice to amplify and call on other people to join us to actually combat these menaces.

“We’ve also had people who we know directly or indirectly that have lost their lives as a result of this cult crisis.

“So we don’t want it to continue again. So by amplifying our voice, we want to advise, we want to ensure that people are aware of these menaces and the impact are actually having on families and society”, Odunze said

Odunze said over 150 entries from senior and junior categories from many schools in the state were received, adding that the entries were between August 26th to September 26th, while winners were announced on the 1st of October as a way of marking Nigeria’s Independence anniversary.

Speaking also, the Commander, Edo State Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, represented by the Head of Drugs Demand Reduction Unit of the command, Hope Aigbogun, said the issue of drug abuse has become a major challenge to the government at all levels, noting that all hands must be on the deck to tackle it as it should not be left alone to the agency.

For the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Ebomoyi Edith, she commended the Man O’ War Nigeria for coming up with such an initiative.

Dr Iyamu said that what the voluntary organisation is doing is in line with what the Edo State government under his ministry is doing.

He said everyone must come together to build a state that is free from drugs and other cult related activities.

Iyamu further promised to support the organisation to ensure that the state is drug-free and that all youths are willing to contribute their quota to the growth of the state.