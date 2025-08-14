MAN: NME-NIRAM Expo Portends Advancements For Manufacturing Landscape

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye, has disclosed that the just concluded NME-NIRAM EXPO presented a unique platform to learn from one another, to challenge the status quo, and to pave the way for advancements that will shape the manufacturing landscape in Nigeria and beyond.

Meshioye, who stated this during the just concluded NMENIRAM expo in Lagos, said that the asl MAN embarked on a remarkable journey—one that is not just about showcasing Nigeria’s industrial capabilities, but also, about exploring opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices that can propel the industry into a future of resilience and prosperity.

The MAN president stated that “of particular interest is the remarkable submission of our speakers- Keynote Speaker and Session Speakers who emphasised on the importance of showing seriousness and readiness to revolutionise manufacturing with innovative approaches. “One phrase I can’t forget in a hurry is that the nation ‘must make manufacturing sexy’ in other words make it desirable, attractive and doing everything possible to make it a household name.

“I am positive on the outcome of our engagement at this event. Today, as we continue this inspiring dialogue, I urge each of you to engage openly with the exhibitors, share your insights, and forge partnerships that can lead to transformative outcomes for our businesses and our economy as a whole.”

Meshioye added: “As we navigate through more presentations, discussions, and networking sessions today, let us keep in mind the overarching goal of this event: to enhance the competitiveness of our manufacturing sector. “We must harness the innovations and strategies presented here to equip ourselves to better respond to local demands while also positioning ourselves strategically in the global marketplace.

“Our theme this year, Accelerating Sustainable Manufacturing through Cutting-edge Equipment and Technology Solutions, resonates strongly with the need for adaptation and ingenuity in our industry. “I encourage each of you to reflect on how the insights gained from this expo can be integrated into your business strategies and operations.”

In addition, the MAN boss stressed: “Our focus is to spark conversations around the deployment of energy-efficiency in production processes; Implementation of smart factory protocols, including Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize resource use; adopt waste reduction strategies through closed-loop systems and advanced recycling methods.

“We are engendering partnerships with green tech innovators to co-develop scalable and sustainable solutions. “This renewed commitment comes at a time when consumer expectations and regulatory pressures are increasing, urging companies to rethink their production strategies as part of their sustainability roadmap.”