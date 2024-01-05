MAN: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector’ll Face Crisis in H1’24

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the country’s manufacturing sector will be challenged by key macroeconomic variables in the first half of 2024, leading to dwindling growth. In particular, MAN stressed that the outlook for the manufacturing sector in 2024 may not be a positive one, at least in the first half of the year.

However, MAN predicted that subtle possibility of recovery was expected from the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, saying the envisaged recovery was highly dependent on the deployment of policy stimulus supported with a synthesis of domes- tic growth driven, export focused and offensive trade strategies. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. He said 2024 would be an ever challenging year for the global manufacturing sector, including that of Nigeria, amidst macroeconomic variables and externalities.

He noted that the trajectory of manufacturing globally portrayed a struggling sector that is expected to lead to dwindling growth. Speaking further on Nigeria’s manufacturing sec- tor in 2024, the MAN boss pointed out that the country’s manufacturing sector would only pick from the Q3, and this will promote resilience, steady growth and ensure that the sector gains meaningful traction in the later part of the year.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “Drawing from likely economic dynamics and in the light of the aforementioned, our projections for the manufacturing sector in 2024 are as follows: There will be clarity on the actual and specific policy direction and priority areas of the current administration, especially around deepening industrialisation. “We look forward to engaging Government in this regard.

Hopefully, the Government will see the manufacturing sector as the key driver of sustained economic growth and will give the sector the priority that it deserves. He continued: “In 2024, sectoral real growth is expected to hit about 3.2 per cent; contribution to the economy will most likely exceed 10 per cent and the Manufacturers’ CEOs Confidence Index is predicted to rise above 55 points thresh- olds by the end of Q4’23.

“Average capacity utilisation will still hover around the 50 per cent threshold as the forex-relat- ed challenges and high inflation rate limiting manufacturing performance may linger until mid-year. “The sector may experience a meagre improvement in manufacturing output as forex and interest rates-related challenges are expected to subside from the third quarter.

“Higher manufacturing output is envisaged from the beginning of the third quarter of the year as the government disburses capi- tal provisions of the budget to abandoned, ongoing and new capital projects with expected special preference for locally made products,” The MAN DG added.