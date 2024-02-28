MAN: Nigeria’s economy in dire straits, seeks intervention

New Telegraph’s Industry Editor wins association’s award

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that the country’s economy is in a dire strait, and more than ever before, policy makers need to be intentional about growing the manufacturing sector. Similarly, the association explained that there was no country considered as developed that does not give priority attention to the manufacturing sector. President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in his address at the 2024 edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award/ Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos yesterday where New Telegraph’s Industry Editor, Taiwo Hassan, narrowly lost by two points, after garnering 86 points, to wmerge first runner up to Edidiong Ipoto of Punch Newspaper, who scored 88 points to emerge MAN Reporter of the Year 2023 (Newspaper category).

Hassan has been winners of the MAN Reporter of the Year 2023 for four consecutive times. Meshioye explained that there was no gainsaying the fact that manufacturing is pivotal to galvanising and sustaining the economic growth and development of Nigeria. He said: “The government needs to come to the realisation that a win for the manufacturing sector is a win for the economy and by extension a better life of the citizenry. “Government and its agencies should deliberately abstain from taking harmful and inconsiderate policies that lack adequate inputs of key player that will be affected.

“Permit me to make reference to two of such instances. Within the first two months of the this year, a ban was placed on single-use plastics and styrofoam packs by Lagos State Government and NAFDAC, in similar fashion placed a ban on alcoholic beverages in pet bottles and sachet below 200ml. “The former was done outside the time frame set by the national policy and the latter based on unfounded assumptions; both without due consideration for the economic and social impact of those unwarranted decisions. The negative impact of these policies on the manufacturing industries affected as well as the huge number of workers whose jobs are on the line cannot be overemphasised.”

Speaking further, the MAN President stated that “additionally, it has become pertinent for government and the private sectors to work in tandem to revamp the ailing manufacturing sector, especially at this time, by exploring home grown policy initiatives that will address are peculiar challenges. “There is need to mobilise our local resources and more importantly, take deliberate steps to overcome the binding constraints that confront the productive sector. “This has to be through frank conversations, effective collaboration and bold decision that radically departs from the norm.It must be noted that the nation’s economic recovery is highly dependent on the deployment of policy stimulus supported with a synthesis of domestic growth, export focused and offensive trade strategies. This will promote resilience, steady growth and ensure that the sector gains meaningful traction going forward.