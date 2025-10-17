MAN: Nigerian Exporters May Shun US Market Despite AGOA Extension

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the one year extension approved by United States President Donald Trump on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) programme will enable Nigerian exporters to scale up exports even though Nigeria didn’t achieved much in the past. The US extension of AGOA for one year is expected to take place in November, after approval by the US Congress.

In addition, the Trump administration has signalled its support for renewing a 25-year-old trade pact with Africa that was credited with kick-starting valuable manufacturing industries in some of the continent’s poorest countries.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that AGOA’s extension being planned by President Trump for African continent had lost steam because of the various trade tariffs the US President has been slamming on different countries in the globe.

According to him, when the US AGOA’s 10-year extension agreed in 2015 was consummated, Nigeria as a country did not benefit much following inherent challenges and export rejection. Ajayi-Kadir explained that with the US retaliatory tariffs, Nigerian exporters may shun the US market for the new AGOA pact, amidst Nigeria already eyeing economies with less turbulence for exports.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “We didn’t achieve much when it was on. But it is a good thing. That means, we have another one year for us to be able to scale up and be able to take advantage of what it offers. “But you should also know that even AGOA itself is being counter balance by the recent moves of Trump to slam everybody with tariffs.

So I think what is critical for us is to seek other economies and to prioritize our export, which is less turbulent in terms of acceptability in those countries.” The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which offers tarifffree access to US markets for 32 African countries, expired by the end of last month.

However, in a signal, the White House stated that it was backing an extension. Massad Boulos, President Trump’s Senior Adviser for Africa and fatherin-law to Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, said the administration “agreed with the objectives” of AGOA.

He said: “We support the objectives,” Boulos stated this in an interview. “There are sometimes issues with some of the details or how it’s being executed, some aspects [that the administration does not like], but the overall objectives we agree with.”

His comments come after days of speculation among aid and trade analysts that AGOA would be allowed to lapse when a 10-year extension that was agreed in 2015 runs out on September 30.

“Any extension would need to be approved by Congress, which has not yet taken up legislation to extend the deal but has in the past retroactively extended expired trade legislation and refunded importers. A White House official confirmed this that ‘the administration is supportive of a one-year extension of the programme”.

However, economic experts are saying that Americans would be the biggest losers in this Trump’s new tariff as the would pay more higher for goods and services. For instance, the US and China started charging new port fees on each other’s ships as trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies increase.

China says its levies aim to safeguard the country’s shipping industry from “discriminatory” measures and apply to US-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels but not Chinese-built ships. It comes in retaliation to US fees on Chinese ships, which Washington says are designed to support American shipping companies.

Beijing announced the levies last week alongside moves to tighten controls on its rare earth exports. US President Donald Trump responded with a threat of an additional 100% tariff on China. Also, new US tariffs came into effect on imported timber, kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture, much of which comes from China.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping are still expected to meet in South Korea in late October as they try to deescalate trade tensions. “The 100% tariff does not have to happen… The relationship, despite this announcement last week, is good.

Lines of communication have reopened, so we’ll see where it goes,” said Bessent. “China’s position is consistent. If there’s a fight, we’ll fight to the end; if there’s a talk, the door is open,” said a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

“The US cannot demand talks while simultaneously imposing new restrictive measures with threats and intimidation. This is not the right way to engage with China,” they said in a statement. Chinese state media said the US duties on Chinese ships violated a maritime transport agreement between the two countries.

In retaliation, US-linked ships berthing at Chinese ports are now charged 400 yuan (£42; $56) per net tonne, according to Chinese state media CCTV The duties are closely matched to the port fees imposed by Washington.

They will also apply to ships operated by US firms, and those in which an American company holds a stake of 25% or more. Trump bet China would face ‘tremendous difficulties’ without U.S. consumers—Beijing just focused on the rest of the world instead.

The fees will rise each year, reaching 1,120 yuan per tonne in April of 2028, state broadcaster CCTV said. Ships carrying dry bulk cargoes like coal and other raw materials could have to pay up to $3 million in port fees from today, said freight analyst Claire Chong. By 2028, some the biggest vessels that carry nearly 200,000 tonnes in dry bulk could have to pay more than $10 million in fees, she estimates.

These fees add up to “significant” costs to the industry, said Ms Chong from shipbroker Thurlestone Shipping. The exemption for Chinesebuilt vessels, which account for nearly half of the global dry bulk fleet, could ease some of the impact of the new port fees, she said.

Also on Tuesday, Beijing added five US subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean to its sanction list, further escalating tensions with Washington. The latest measures come despite Washington and Beijing agreeing a tariffs truce earlier this year.

In May, the two sides had agreed to drop triple-digit tariffs on each others’ goods. which had raised the prospect of trade halting between them. This left US tariffs on Chinese goods facing an added 30 per cent levy compared with the start of the year, while US goods entering China face a 10% tariff.