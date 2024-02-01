MAN: Nigeria Playing With N3,500 to $1 by Year-End

Following the generally poor business operating environment and the uncontrolled depreciation of naira against major currencies, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that the local currency could plunge to N3,500 by the end of 2024. According to the Director- General of MAN, Segun Ajayi- Kadir, “naira has lost about 30 percent of it’s value in January 2024 alone, If this rate continues, we’re playing with N3,500 to USD$1 by year’s end.” He told New Telegraph in Lagos that stockpiling of unsold goods across the country may also lead to horrible consequences in the manufacturing sector and the country at large. He said information reach- ing MAN’s Secretariat in Lagos indicated that across board, many warehouses and plants of many manufacturing firms were stockpiled with unsold goods manufactured last year.

He said the development was as a result of the devastating effects of exchange rate crisis, inflation, fake and substandard goods, smuggling and other macroeconomics challenges. These, he said, had put many manufacturers in a great dilemma in the current year as they are applying brakes on production by watching keenly events in the country to know if there would be improvement in sales in order to create space for fresh production for this year. He warned that manufacturers may be forced to hold on production of new products in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, with workers expected to be downsized, since production lines are becoming inactive. Ajayi-Kadir explained that the continued naira devaluation against the dollar, and the general foreign exchange (forex) volatility were forcing manufacturers to have a rethink. He observed that no genuine manufacturer could operate successfully and make profit under the current scenario, whereby the naira has been falling sharply than expected in the country.

Ajayi-Kadir said manufacturers were faced with slow growth prospects, high inflation, and increased uncertainties, pointing out that many warehouses were still stockpiled with last year’s finished goods. He stressed that the Nigerian economic environment was clouded by uncertain activities last year, including the general election, which affected the economy. This coupled with the immediate impact of the naira redesign policy, which was announced in October of 2022, and required that economic agents including manufacturers thread with caution. He added that the damning effects on the manufacturers’ confidence hence reflected in the sector’s indicators including the capacity utilisation.

The DG stated: “The manufacturing sector faced myriad of challenges in the first half of 2023. The residual effect of naira redesign and the removal of fuel subsidy towards triggers inflationary pressure, cost of transportation, cost of production and other macroeconomics imbalances, thereby worsened the purchasing power of the households. “Key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture, which play a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, suffer as higher fuel costs drive up expenses related to machinery, irrigation, and transportation. “These led to increase in the prices of food and other products, impacting both productivity and social stability. “The uncertainty stemming from this policy change has undermined investor confidence, hampering both domestic and foreign investments that are crucial for economic growth and job creation.”

Speaking further on cost of funds to manufacturers, the MAN helmsman explained: “Undoubtedly, one of the major hurdles confronting the manufacturing sector in the country is the high cost of obtaining funds. This challenge is substantiated by data gathered during the fieldwork for the First half 2023 report. “According to this data, the average lending rate to the manufacturing sector from commercial banks remained high at 24 per cent when compared with what was recorded in the corresponding half of 2022.”