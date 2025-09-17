MAN, NECA Hail FG On 4% FoB Suspension

Following the suspension of the four per cent Free-on-Board (FoB) charge on imports, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) have hailed Federal Government for the decision.

Specifically, MAN explained that the move came as a relief to its members and the broader manufacturing sector, which has been anxiously concerned about the imposition of the charge. In particular, MAN commended the Federal Government, and the Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

According to Director General of the Association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, “the Association is confident that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in keeping with its ongoing commendable reforms, will swiftly communicate the directive to all relevant commands, so that the charge will go off its portal, while we earnestly await the full restoration of the B’Odogwu platform.”

The MAN DG said that it had brought instant succour and encouragement to the manufacturing community in Nigeria and that it was a great news to the business community. He said: “The Minister just saved our country from a self-inflicted price escalation that could have unsettled the widely acknowledged stability and repurposing this administration has achieved.

“Though it was meant to boost the much needed government revenue, the charge is akin to an “own goal” in a football match.” On his part, the Director-General, NECA, Mr.Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, sqid: “We commend the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy for the demonstration of government’s commitment to grow the economy through the development of the organized private sector. “