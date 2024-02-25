Man Nabbed For Stealing In-Law’s Car In Ogun

A 27-year-old Fatai Sholola has been arrested by the operatives of the So-Safe Corps in Ogun State for allegedly stealing and selling a car belonging to his sister’s spouse for N230,000.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Sholola was apprehended in Sango, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State.

Moruf Yusuf, the spokesperson for So-Safe Corps, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen saying while the officers of the corps in Ado-Odo/Ota Zonal Command were on routine patrol around Sango Plaza on Friday, they had accosted Sholola around 2 am “for wearing a suspicious look and not feeling comfortable immediately he sighted the officers.”

According to Yusuf, the So-Safe State Commander stated that “the patrol team searched the bag he was holding and car documents were found in his possession, but he could not explain why he had the documents with him.”

The suspect was said to have attempted to bribe the officers with N30,000, but they rejected it.

READ ALSO:

“He (Sholala) resorted to bribing the officers with the sum of N30,000, but the officers rejected the image-denting offer.

“It was so disheartening that upon further interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect stole a car and it was the car documents that were found with him.

“Sholola later confessed without torture that he stole a car that belongs to his blood sister’s husband and sold it to one Mallam Abdullahi Yahya at Onibuku Area of Ota at the rate of N230,000,” Ganzallo had said.

It was discovered that the suspect had been labelled wanted for eight days before being apprehended by corps officers on patrol.

The suspect and the automobile paperwork discovered in his hands were taken to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters for additional investigation and potential prosecution.