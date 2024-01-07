Man Nabbed For Stabbing Father To Death In Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State has arrested Alkasim Ya’u, 25, for reportedly stabbing his father to death in the Tudun Yola ‘C’ section of the state’s Gwale Local Government Area of the State.

The NSCDC Corps Commander, Mohammed Falala made the disclosure in a telephone interview on Sunday, saying the occurrence took place on Friday at about 1330 hours at the residence of Alhaji Salisu Bala.

”The deceased father, Alhaji Ya’u Mohammed, brought his mentally ill son, Alkasim Ya’u, to Psychiatric Hospital Dawanau for medical treatment, where they booked to see a medical doctor on Saturday, Jan. 6,” he said.

He added that rather than returning to Katsina, the deceased chose to sleep in his brother’s house at the same address.

READ ALSO:

”Our investigation revealed that Alkasim became mentally ill due to his engagement in hard drug activities

“On their arrival at Tudun Yola, the ill son took a sharp object and injured the father, until the intervention of the NSCDC operatives attached to the area who took the victim to a hospital and arrested the suspect,” he said.

He stated that the family was arranging for the dead to be returned to Katsina for burial, while the suspect and exhibit were turned over to the Rijiyar Zaki Divisional Police Station for further investigation.