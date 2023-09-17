Man Nabbed For Selling Lady’s Nude On Social Media

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have apprehended a man named Chinedu Ezeudu for allegedly selling naughty images and videos of a woman online.

Ezedu, who is from the Ndi Ikpa village Ezinato community in the Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State was charged with leaking the information after attempts to blackmail her for money proved unsuccessful.

He is accused of charging N3,000 for the young woman’s naked films and selling them to those who asked for them.

The victim reported the suspect to Mrs. Ify Obinabo’s office, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Children’s Welfare, and the culprit was later taken into custody.

The Media aide of the commissioner, Miss Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, who confirmed the incident, shared the nude after the victim refused to pay the ransom demanded.

She said, “The victim said she lost her memory card in March 2023 but was later chatted up by the suspect in June, with a request for a huge amount of money in order not to leak the nude videos. “When she refused to pay, the suspect threatened to post the video on all social media platforms but was confronted by the husband of the victim and asked to delete the video. Before then he had already duplicated it.” She said despite the warnings, the suspect released the video on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, and sold them to those who requested. Ikeanyionwu said, “When the incident was reported to the office of the commissioner for women and social welfare Anambra State by the victim accompanied by Hon Ejike Okechukwu, the suspect was quickly arrested by the Anambra State Police Command.” She stated that the suspect would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court in Awka once the investigation is concluded.