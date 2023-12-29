MAN: Myriad of Challenges Eroding Manufacturers’ Revenue

Following the Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN) Executive Summary report, especially the sector factory output value increasing to N4.10 trillion in the first half (H1) of 2023 from N3.99 trillion recorded in the corresponding half of 2022, indicating N110.00 billion or 2.8 per cent increase over the period, the President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, has clarified that the outcome of value increases does not justify that the sector performed better in H1’23 than H1’22.

Meshioye in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos explained that when some key factors are put into context, the increment recorded in the manufacturing sector factory output value was only a ‘fiction’ amidst current realities in the country. The MAN president said: “I want to put the cursor in the right perspective and that would have been that the result of our review (Half Year 2023) saying that this year, manufacturing performance was better than that of last year.

“Perhaps, I don’t think that is the reality in context. When you are looking at comparison or maybe you are looking at first quarter of this year, compared to first quarter of last year or Half year results of this year compared to half year results of last year. So if you want to compare this year’s half year, with that of last year’s half year, if you look at it from the results perspective, you will see that it’s not a favourable results at all.

He continued: “When you say favourable conditions, I will tell you some factors to look at. Suppose, I say my turnover this year is N1 billion and my turnover last year was N900 million, you think that is a good input, is that not? But from the business angle, it is not, it’s fictitious. Because you have not looked at the increase in the prices of my goods per units. And the units I am able to sell. These analyses are there and you may have to subject to further analysis to get it right. “Now, we are closing down, even though, I pray we don’t close down again.

We are being hit harder with government’s harsh policies and I pray we shall be eased of this. Like I was talking with my DG, today, you don’t ask a local manufacturer how are you doing in your business? “All you need to say is: I hope all is well with your business? I hope you are coping well? It’s no longer how are you doing? Because you already know the answer, we are not doing fine and everybody has the same problems.

“No more money to trade, no FX. Prices of goods are high. Manufactured products are too expensive, staff are complaining bitterly. More firms are relocating outside of Nigeria. And we share the same problems across board in the manufacturing sector.” According to the report, “the manufacturing sector faced myriad of challenges in the first half of 2023. The residual effect of naira redesign and the removal of fuel subsidy towards the end of the period under review triggered inflationary pressure, cost of transportation, cost of production and other macroeconomics imbalances, thereby worsened the purchasing power of the households.

“Key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture, which play a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, suffered as higher fuel costs drive up expenses related to machinery, irrigation, and transportation. “These led to increase in the prices of food and other products, impacting both productivity and social stability. “The uncertainty stemming from this policy change has undermined investor confidence, hampering both domestic and foreign investments that are crucial for economic growth and job creation.”