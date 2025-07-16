MAN ,Mourns PMB, Says Tenure Paid Attention To manufacturing growth

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has joined the nation in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. MAN in a statement made available to the newsmen on Tuesday and signed by MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, the former President served the nation, first as a military leader, and more recently as a civilian President from 2015 to 2023, during which he implemented policies aimed at promoting economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing Nigeria’s industrial development.

Meshioye said: “His tenure brought attention to the importance of manufacturing as a driver of economic development and job creation. “Though the economy exprienced difficulties during his tenure, President Buhari granted the Association audience to proffer solutions to mitigate the binding constraints that limited the performance of the manufacturing sector.

“The MAN President stated he also provided solutions to some of the challenges confronting manufacturers.”

Meshioye noted: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, associates, and all Nigerians during this solemn time. “As the nation reflects over the life and career of President Muhammadu Buhari, MAN calls upon all Nigerians to honour his memory.

We should also reflect on his achievements and continue to work toward the advancements of manufacturing. “Government should reflect over his policies and recommit to the creation of a conducive atmosphere for sustainable economic development and the upliftment of the overall wellbeing of the citizenry.