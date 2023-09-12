Man Marries Seven Wives Including Two Biological Sisters (Photos)

Ssaalongo Nsikonenne Habib Ssezzigu, a Ugandan traditional healer on Sunday, September 10 married seven wives at Bugereka village, in the Mukono area of Uganda.

New Telegraph reports that the seven new brides include two biological sisters: Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida, and Musanyusa, Habib’s first wife.

After exchanging vows in what was described as a “historic wedding,” Habib and his wives staged a large parade through the towns of Kalagi, Kasana, and Nakifuma before making their way to their home at 6 pm in the evening.

According to Capital FM News, Habib, during his speech at the reception, applauded his wives for their loyalty, disclosing his intentions to take more wives in future.

“I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to make one big happy family,” he noted

Speaking at the ceremony, the groom’s father, Hajj Abdul Ssemakula, noted that polygamy had been practised in their family, adding that his grandfather had six wives separated by curtains in a single house.

“My own late father had 5 wives, and I myself have four wives who live in one house,” he said.

Admirers reportedly lined up at the roadside to witness what seemed historic in the village.

Habib allegedly gifted each of his wives a brand-new car.

See Pictures, Below