MAN: Manufacturing Sector Key To Actualisation Of $1TRN Economy

Following the Federal Government’s intention to attain a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has emphasised that the sector is ready to play a key role towards achieving the target.

In particular, MAN insisted that the country’s manufacturing sector held the ace in the bid to fulfilling the target by 2030. However, MAN explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must develop a sustainable framework to channel credit interventions into the manufacturing sector, outside the direct intervention.

Additionally, MAN added that the apex bank should mobilise commercial banks to intentionally provide long term single digit interest loans to the manufacturing sector to fasttrack the actualisation of the $1 trillion economy.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that CBN must come to the aid of the country’s manufacturing sector this time to achieve the economic target.

He explained that no economy in the world thrived without its manufacturing sector. He, therefore, urged Nigeria to take a cue from the developed countries that have placed industrial sector on the front burner in their GDP growth.

According to him, the current CBN hierarchy must work closely with MAN and other members of the organised private sector (OPS) to reshape the country’s manufacturing sector in order to achieve results.

The MAN DG said: “The apex bank should allow forex access for importation of vital industrial inputs that are currently not available locally and subject them to backward integration policy that gives priority to a predictable sunset clause.

“MAN offers to be part of a monitoring and evaluation team to ensure that government gets value for incentives offered to achieve this objective.”

In addition, Ajayi-Kadir explained that the apex bank must prioritise forex and credit allocation to the manufacturers and reduce the number of BDCs into large and well-established operators to curb their excesses and untowards operations through effective management and supervision.

“CBN must encourage in- flow of foreign direct investment into pre-determined and domestic production-enhancing businesses. It should intentionally guide diaspora remittances into non-oil sectors, especially manufacturing, to aid forex inflows and curb rising inflation,” he said.

The economic expert stressed: “The CBN should intensify its collaboration with the fiscal authority; Federal Ministry of Finance and by extension the Tariff Technical Committee (TTC) for proper policy alignment on the appropriate HS Codes for items that Nigeria has sufficient capacity to discourage importation and save scarce foreign exchange.”

Also, the MAN boss pointed out that the CBN team must maintain all measures to boost the level of liquidity and degree of transparency in the official forex window even as the backlog of $7 billion forex obligations is being cleared.

For instance, he advised that the apex bank should manage the floating exchange rate system within an acceptable lower and upper bound, pending the actualisation of a net-exporting economic aspirations.