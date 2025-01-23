MAN : Manufacturers Need Breath Of Fresh Air To Stimulate Growth

Share

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s announcement that December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), otherwise known as Headline Inflation, marginally increased by 0.20 per cent to 34.80 per cent from 34.60 per cent in November 2024, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has suggested that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should suspend further monetary policy tightening and interest rate hikes to reduce business operating costs in the country.

Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the December CPI had shown that inflation continues to be a troubling feature in the economy.

Ajayi-Kadir stated that the apex bank had a role to play this year in stimulating economic growth for investors, especially manufacturers through sustained moderation in exchange rate volatility, improvement in foriegn reserves, easing geopolitical tensions among others.

According to him, local manufacturers need a fresh breathe in 2025 given the high inflationary pressure experienced in 2024.

The MAN DG explained that high inflationary pressure had always been a major concern for local manufacturers because of its multiplier effects on businesses and investments.

In particular, he pointed out that this situation had impacted on the economy in areas like general increase in the cost of living.

Speaking on inflation outlook for 2025, Ajayi-Kadir said: “Inflation may moderate slightly on the expected reduction of the volatility of the exchange rate and possible rebound of the naira, including, moderation in energy cost as the geopolitical tension eases as result of the impact of Trump presidency.

“There is a likely boost in global oil production as USA increases production and the embargo Russia eases. These are likely outcomes of Trumps presidency.

“There is also the factor of the base effect on the inflation numbers as inflation was generally elevated in 2024.” However, the MAN boss stated that the following key drivers of inflation may not completely dissipate in 2025.

These include high energy cost, exchange rate, transportation cost, high Interest rate, high cargo clearing cost, impact of insecurity on agricultural output and food supply, climate Clchange and flooding, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, trade war and tight global monetary conditions.

While reviewing 2024 economy, the analyst noted that the year 2024 was pivotal for Nigeria, marked by significant reforms across fiscal policy, energy, and trade.

Structural economic challenges, such as low non-oil revenue generation, persistent inflation, and inadequate infrastructure necessitated these reforms.

The GDP growth rate for Q3’24 closed at 3.46 per cent, the most since Q4 2023 and quickening from 3.19 per cent in the previous quarter.

The non-oil sector grew by 3.37 per cent, accelerating from 2.80 per cent in the prior period, primarily driven by the services sector, which saw a 5.19 per cent increase and accounted for 53.58 per cent of overall GDP.

Key contributors to growth included financial and insurance services (+30.8 per cent), information and communication (+5.9 per cent), transportation and storage (+12.2 per cent), trade (+0.7 per cent), and construction (+2.9 per cent).

