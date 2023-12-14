MAN: Macroeconomic Challenges Getting Tougher on Businesses

With the spate of shut- down of factories in the country, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has admitted that these are very challenging times for businesses, especially manufacturing companies and Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs). The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in Lagos in an interview with New Telegraph. He said any MSME that is still standing, despite the prevailing difficulties, deserved to be celebrated and specially commended by stakeholders and government. Meshioye said: “This is once again a demonstration of resilience for which our entrepreneurs are well reputed. As we all know, the mortality rate among the MSMEs in our economy is very high because of the numerous headwinds in the Nigerian business environment.

“These challenges include the structural constraints, especially around infrastructure, the naira exchange rate depreciation and the related liquidity crises in the foreign exchange market, the galloping inflation, weak purchasing power, regulatory compliance costs, high transaction costs at our ports, the multiplicity of taxes and levies, high cost of logistics, insecurity effects on the agricultural sector, influx of cheap Asian products into the Nigerian markets, the cost of fund, to mention a few. These are some of the numerous challenges. “MSMEs face on daily basis. To the glory of God, many of our MSMEs have demonstrated resilience despite these headwinds.” While speaking on MSMEs as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation and growth, the MAN president said: “This is apt and underlines the critical role of our MSMEs in our journey towards sustainable economic recovery and growth. “The MSMEs are the pillars and the life wire of the Nigerian economy.

They are the major sources of the resilience that the Nigerian economy had long been reputed for, amid numerous shocks. “We are currently going through another round of shocks inflicted by the fuel subsidy removal and the partial unification of the exchange rate. “Even though these reforms were desirable, the social outcomes have been very profound. We have seen significant surge in inflation across the broad spectrum of products, food and non-food, driven largely by sharp depreciation in the naira exchange rate and increases in energy costs. “These have taken a huge toll on business sustainability, profit margins, job retention, and capacity of small businesses to service their loans.

Meanwhile there is the lingering effects of the Russian – Ukraine war.” On the way forward for MSMEs as a catalyst for economic growth, the renowned industrialist stated: “Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play critical roles in the economic growth of all economies globally. They play even more important roles in the developing economies. “In the Nigerian economy, the MSMEs deliver value as catalyst to the economy in several other ways: They promote competitiveness and entrepreneurship across sectors and the entire economy. They enhance efficiency, innovation and aggregate productivity growth. They contribute a lot more to job creation more than large enterprises.

They are largely more labour intensive and contribute immensely to poverty reduction. “They are effective vehicles for the promotion of economic inclusion.Compared to large enterprises, MSMEs tend to use less capital per worker and have the capacity to use capital more productively. MSMEs promote entrepreneurial development and accelerate the use of local law materials. “They are instrumental to the mobilisation and utilisation of small savings for investment. Some of these funds tend to exist outside the banking system. They have high propensity to save and to invest even with less income levels. “They provide important linkages with large enterprises and offer a platform for subcontracting.”

He added: “They utilise a great deal of indigenous resources, consistent with the objective of backward integration. They generally have greater technological adapt- ability.” According to him, the role of MSMEs fits perfectly into the eight-point agenda espoused by President Bola Tinubu which includes, among others, food security, poverty eradication; economic growth, job creation, and inclusion. He stated: “Five of the eight-point agenda rests squarely within the MSME space. What this implies is that for the Tinubu administration to accomplish the eight-point agenda, the government must leverage and strengthen the MSMEs in the economy, across all sectors of the economy.”