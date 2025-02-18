Man Loses Wife, Children To Inferno In Ondo

Share

Three persons, including a woman and her two children, were killed in an inferno that occurred at Olaiya Rainbow Street, Ondo City, in Ondo West Local Government area of Ondo State.

Although the cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained, it was learnt that the mother, a petty trader, and the two children, identified as Bukola and Ife, were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno that lasted for hours, destroying the entire building where they were trapped.

The building, it was learnt belonged to a prominent leader and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo West, Mrs. Saratu Adelakun.

The fire, which broke out around 11a.m. on there fateful day, was believed to have started at the residence, quickly spread and engulfed the building, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Efforts by neighbours to save their lives proved abortive as the State Fire Service in the town failed to mobilise, claiming a lack of water and chemicals.

A source in the vicinity said, “When the fire was raging, we called the Fire Service, only to be informed that there was no water and chemicals.

In fact, immediately, the officer switched off his cell phone.” Bodies of the deceased have been taken to the mortuary at the State General Hospital in Ondo.

