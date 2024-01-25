MAN Lists Way Out of Manufacturing Sector’s Challenges

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that though year 2024 may have started on a tough note for the country’s manufacturing sector, it is, however, hopeful it may end with some measure of improvements because of the envisaged policy reforms, improved commitment to domestic production and general positive outlook.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview in Lagos, said that the hierarchy of MAN was expecting a robust year for the country’s manufacturing sector this year. He explained that for the manufacturing sector to improve in all fronts this year, government must followed its recommendations.

According to him, government must expend cost saving from fuel subsidy to deploy a bouquet of production focused policies, backed with more structural measures to combat the peculiar inflationary pressures from insecurity, energy and transport cost, overhaul the power sector and incentive