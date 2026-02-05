MAN Lauds Nigeria’s Media Role Towards Industrialisation

The Manufacturers Associa‑ tion of Nigeria (MAN) has lauded Nigerian media for working to achieve a united aspiration for an industrialized Nigeria. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known at the 2026 edition of the MAN Media Personality of the Year Award and Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos recently.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “Today, we are marking 10 years of an unprecedented journey, of partnership and working together to achieve our shared aspiration of an indus‑ trialized Nigeria. One defined by a conducive environment for manufacturing operations.

“We have jointly canvassed for improved productivity and competitiveness. Our close work‑ ing relationship has been shaped by purpose and patriotism. “For this and many other show of partnership and friendship, we are grateful and deeply appreciative.

“It is on this note that I warmly welcome you to the 10th edition of the MAN Media Personality of the Year Award and Presidential Media Luncheon.

According to him, “we use this decennial to appropriately name this yearly event as MAN Media Conference and Award for Excellence in Journalism. Over the past decade, this platform has become a bridge between the manufacturing sector and the media, fostering dialogue, strengthening advocacy, and celebrating excellence in jour‑ nalism.