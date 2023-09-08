Man Kills Wife Over Food In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, Salami Anedu, for allegedly killing his 21-year-old wife following a misunderstanding over food in the house.

The suspect was paraded by the Edo State Police Command alongside other suspects arrested for allegedly being involved in various crimes in the state.

Parading the suspect, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect was arrested on August 30, by the Fugar Division of the State Command.

He said, one Aluaye Momoh on August 29, reported to the police that one Salami Anedu 21 used a stick to kill his wife, Esther Friday 21 in their house at Ugbekpe Community, Edo State, over a misunderstanding of family issues.

The spokesperson said the suspect hit his wife with a wood during the misunderstanding and she died in the process.

He said the police stormed the scene arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to Fugar General Hospital mortuary for preservation.

He said the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Benin for investigation.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he had a quarrel with his wife for not giving him food after cooking.

” She cooked rice and she said I should eat from the food. I went to cook yam and egg on my own, and she said I can’t eat the food, as I was still eating the food, she started quarrelling with me and she threatened to bring his brother to my house to beat me up

” I thought she was joking but she came back with two of her brothers who were armed with sticks and started fighting me. After the fight, my wife went to my mother’s house to pass the night but I was surprised when the vigilante came to arrest me and that I killed my wife”.

” I didn’t kill my wife, I didn’t hit her with wood, it was her brother that came to my house with wood but because I dragged with them, they said I was the one that killed her. My wife was sick before” he said.