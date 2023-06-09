Man Kills Wife, Cuts Off Private Parts Over Infidelity

Malawi Police authority has nabbed a 27-year-old man for reportedly killing his wife after suspecting she is cheating on him.
New Telegraph gathered that thesuspect, Mkwatw Chimbizi, allegedly for murdered his wife in the Ngabu area of Chikwawa, Malawi.
According to a statement issued by Edward Kabango, the spokesperson of the South East Police Region, Chimbizi cut off his wife’s breasts and private parts before beheading her.
The statement added that Chimbizi suspected that his wife, Luwiza Leonard, 23, was having an extramarital affair.
Kabango said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, June 8, and led officers to a site where he buried the victim’s head, which had been found in a decomposed state.
The policespokesperson further alleged that Chimbizi threw his wife’s genitalia and breasts in a pit latrine. According to him, the couple had a heated argument which escalated into a fight.
The suspect then allegedly hit Luwiza on the head with a stone, killing her instantly. He then took a panga and cut off her head, breast and private parts.
Kabango said the incident occurred June 3, 2023, adding that a search for the victim’s body is underway.