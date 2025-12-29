Man Kills Longtime, Abroad Returnee Friend In Edo House Party

A 43-year old man identified as Eghosa Osas has been killed by his childhood friend, Amadin William, for reasons yet to be ascertained.

Late Eghosa was said to have returned from abroad to cele- brate Christmas with his family. He was said to have been attacked and killed at Oben Com- munity where he attended a house warming party.

Edo State Police spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident, said the case was reported by an elderly brother of the victim.

Ikoedem said Eghosa excused himself to ease himself when the suspect cornered and inflicted a machete cut on his neck. She said the suspect fled and was later arrested in Benin City, the Edo State capital. Ikoedem said the suspect would soon be charged to court.