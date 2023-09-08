Man Kills Father With Pestle In Rivers

A resident of Rivers State identified as Ikechi has allegedly killed his father with a pestle.

The young man, according to reports made available to News Telegraph hit his father with a pestle after he turned down his money request.

It was further gathered that the incident took place in Rumuaghaolu, Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and the young man struck the father’s head with a pestle after becoming irrationally angry.

It was disclosed that the deceased died on the spot.

The source said, “He was enraged over the deceased refusal to give him money yesterday at Road 9, Rumuagholu, Port Harcourt.

“The man was suspected to be on drugs. He was asking his dad for money and he refused to give him yesterday. He carried a pestle and hit him.”

He said the man, on realising tried to flee from the scene, but was held by some people after a neighbour raised the alarm.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said, “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The boy has been arrested and the matter transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department.”