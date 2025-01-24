Man Kills Father Over Motorcycle In Ondo Community

Share

A 32-year-old Sunday Abilewa has reportedly strangled his 68-year-old father to death in Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southeast Local Government Area of Ondo State over the inability of the father to purchase a motorcycle for the son.

Consequently, men of the state Police Command arrested and charged Abilewa to court on a one–count charge of murder.

He was, however, remanded in Olotuka Correctional Centre for alleged murder case.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Abdulateef Suleiman, told the court that Abilewa, on December 31, 2024, at about 5:pm, at Eberi quarters, Isua Akoko allegedly caused the death of his 68-year-old father, Abu Abilewa, by strangling him to death.

Suleiman said: “The defendant allegedly approached the deceased to buy him a new motorcycle but the deceased refused.

“It led to an argument, and in the process, the defendant grabbed the neck of his father. Which resulted in his death.

” Efforts of the defendant’s mother to rescue the deceased proved abortive as the defendant was under the influence of hard drugs.”

The Prosecutor said the offence contravene Section 316 and was punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol.II, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

However, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant to a custodial center, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Magistrate, Mrs F.A. Akinboboye, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in custody pending receipt of legal advice from the DPP.

Adeboboye adjourned the case till February 25, 2025 for mention.

