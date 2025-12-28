Man Kills Childhood Friend At House Party In Edo

A 43-year-old man, Eghosa Osas, has been killed by his childhood friend, Amadin William, during a house party in Oben community, Edo State.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the late Eghosa had returned from abroad to celebrate Christmas with his family.

He was reportedly attacked by the suspect while attending a house warming party.

Edo State Police Spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident, stating that the case was reported by an elderly brother of the victim.

Ikoedem explained that Eghosa excused himself during the party when the suspect allegedly cornered him and inflicted a machete cut on his neck.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene but was later arrested in Benin City, the state capital. Ikoedem added that Amadin William would soon be charged to court in connection with the incident.