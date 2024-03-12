New Telegraph

March 12, 2024
Man Killed, Wife, Daughter Abducted In Enugu

Armed hoodlums have reportedly slain a man who is yet to be named while travelling with his family along Eke-Egede-Affa Road in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the armed hoodlums ambushed the family and killed the man on the spot.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums reportedly kidnapped the wife and daughter after killing the man.

The event apparently occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

Confirming the event, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, Spokesman for the Enugu State Police Command, stated that a manhunt for the armed hoodlums and the rescue of the kidnapped victims is continuing.

