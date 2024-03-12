Man Jailed For Smuggling Marijuana In Loudspeakers

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, has sentenced Taiwo Olusegun Anuoluwapo to five years imprisonment for smuggling 23.3 Kilograms of a synthetic strain of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called ‘Canada Loud’ into the country in loudspeakers.

It would be recalled that the convicted Anuoluwapo was arraigned before the court last week Tuesday alongside a freight forwarder, Babalola Ayodeji Gboyega, on a three count-charge bordering on conspiracy, and unlawful possession of the said banned substance.

While their arraignment lasted, Anuoluwapo pleaded guilty to the charge, but the freight forwarder denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As a result of the plea of the duo, Justice Aluko adjourned for a review of the facts, and a hearing of the bail application of the freight agent.

At the resumption of the hearing on the matter, the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, informed the judge that the convict was arrested on February 17, 2024, at the Allen Avenue area of Ikeja, Lagos.

Ibrahim further hinted to Justice Aluko that Anuoluwapo conspired with the duo of one ‘Pappy’ based in the United States of America (USA) and ‘KIM’ with telephone number 19296691076 based in Canada to commit the offence.

The prosecutor equally led one of the NDLEA operatives, to tender both the bulk of the seized drug, samples taken to the laboratory to confirm its authenticity, and the convict’s confessional statements, which the court admitted.

Consequent upon the admission of the exhibits, the prosecutor urged the court to sentence the convict in accordance with the sections of the NDLEA Acts he was charged with.

However, the counsel for the convict, Dennis Warri, informed Justice Aluko that the convict is a first-time offender, without a previous conviction record, adding that he had learned his lesson, and also confided in him not to go back to crime.

Describing the convict as a graduate who allowed himself to be used for the ‘mess’, Warri begged the judge to give him a second chance.

The defence counsel equally urged the court to be merciful with the convict and to consider a non-custodial sentence in lieu of terms of imprisonment.

In handing down his judgment, Justice Aluko, who sentenced Anuoluwapo to five years imprisonment, however, ordered the convict to pay the sum of N1.5 million in lieu of the jail term.