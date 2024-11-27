Man Jailed For Sabotaging Jibowu Bridge In Lagos

Share

A Nigerian man has been sentenced to four months in prison for attempting to sabotage the Jibowu Bridge in Lagos.

The suspect was caught by Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials while removing screws and nuts essential to the bridge’s stability.

According to Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Wednesday, the culprit was promptly arraigned at the Oshodi Magistrate Court, where the sentence was handed down.

The Commissioner warned that criminals targeting public assets will face severe consequences, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to safety, order, and development.

The statement reads, “Lagos KAI officials apprehended a man on Jibowu Bridge for attempting to sabotage public infrastructure by removing screws and nuts holding the bridge.

“He was promptly arraigned at the Oshodi Magistrate Court and sentenced to 4 months imprisonment.

“The Lagos State Government, through its enforcement agencies, remains committed to safeguarding public infrastructure. Acts of vandalism not only endanger lives but also undermine the collective progress of the state.

“Criminals seeking to destroy public assets will face the full wrath of the law. Lagos is determined to maintain its reputation as a state that prioritises safety, order, and development.”

