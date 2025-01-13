Man Jailed For Harassing FRSC Officers During Patrol

Share

A Chief Magistrate Court in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State, has convicted one, Nuhu Isah, of intimidating a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) patrol team. The court sentenced Isah to six months in prison, with an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

The incident occurred on January 5, 2025, when Isah, a passerby, filmed the FRSC officers conducting their duties. He went further by instigating passengers to mob the patrol team.

His actions disrupted the team’s work and put the safety of those involved at risk.

Responding to the incident, Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, condemned Isah’s action and called on all road users to foster a safer road environment. “We will not tolerate actions that impede our law enforcement efforts”, he said.

