Man Jailed for 1986 Murder Acquitted After 38 Years

A man who has served almost 38 years in prison for the murder of a woman has had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal after new DNA evidence emerged.

Peter Sullivan was jailed over the 1986 killing of 21-yearold barmaid Diane Sindall, who was subjected to a frenzied sexual attack in Birkenhead, Merseyside, as she walked home from a shift.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) – the statutory body set up to investigate potential miscarriages of justice – had referred Sullivan’s case back to the appeal court last year after fresh testing found a DNA profile pointing to an unknown attacker in semen samples preserved from the crime scene, reports the BBC. Sullivan, appearing on video-link from HMP Wakefield, sobbed and held his hand over his mouth as he was told he would be released.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested a man over suspected arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The 21-year-old was arrested in the early hours of yesterday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, Metropolitan Police said.

He remains in custody. The arrest follows a fire at the prime minister’s private home in Kentish Town, north London, in the early hours of Monday. Counter-terrorism police are leading the probe, and are treating the fires as suspicious and investigating whether they are linked.

