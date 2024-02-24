Man Jailed 4 Years Over Attempt To Smuggle Prohibited Drugs to Morocco

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Kala, has convicted and sentenced a hard drugs smuggler, Godwin Thank- God, to four years imprisonment over his attempt to smuggle 7.10 kilograms of Codeine and 100 grams of Rohypnol, a psychotropics substance.

Justice Kala arrived at the decision after the drug peddler pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful importation of the banned substances made against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). While the arraignment lasted, the counsel for the NDLEA, Abu Ibrahim, hinted to the judge that he was arrested with the prohibited drugs on January 11, 2024, at the departure gate of Terminal 2 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The lawyer had further hinted to the court that the convict was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers of Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca, the Morocco’s capital. Ibrahim informed Justice Kala that the actions of the convict contravened Sections 20 (1)(a) and were punishable under Section 20 (2)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, following the guilty plea position of the convict, the prosecutor, with the court’s permission, reviewed the facts of the charge and tendered some exhibits, which included; the seized prohibited drugs, the convict’s confessional statements, results of scientific test conducted on the drugs and others, which were admitted by the judge. In handing down his judgement, Justice Kala sentenced ThankGod to two years on each of the counts. Justice Kala, however, ordered the convict to pay the sum of N500,000,00, in lieu of the jail term.