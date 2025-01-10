Man Jailed 18 Months For Impersonating EFCC Operative

Share

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced a man, Tobi Paul-Augustine, to 18 months in prison for impersonating an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Paul-Augustine had pleaded guilty to a count charge of presenting himself as an officer of the EFCC. While delivering the judgment, Justice Rahman Oshodi, found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment.

He held that the convict’s actions had undermined public confidence in the EFCC, a vital law enforcement agency. Oshodi said: “Section 380 of the Criminal Law prescribes a punishment of three years imprisonment for the offence of impersonation.

“Your actions impersonating an EFCC operative severely undermine public confidence in a crucial law enforcement institution.

“In mitigation, I note that you pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, thereby saving judicial time, and you cooperated with law enforcement by providing a confessional statement, and you are a first-time offender.

“Having carefully weighed these factors, I hereby sentence you to 50 per cent of the prescribed sentence, 18 months imprisonment.”

The judge held that the sentence should commence on Aug.10, 2024, the date of his remand. The court also ordered that Exhibits E, F, G, G1, and H (the face caps, jackets, and t-shirts bearing EFCC and Nigerian Army insignia) be destroyed by the EFCC.

Earlier, the EFCC counsel, Mr Fanen Anun, reviewed the facts of the case and called one witness, Mr Umar Abdulkariri. The EFCC tendered several exhibits including the EFCC crested Jacket and face cap through the witness.

Abdulkariri, in his testimony, told the court that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) handed over the convict to EFCC on Aug. 16, 2024.

The witness said several items were recovered from the convict. He said items recovered were two EFCC’s jackets, one Nigerian Army Special Force face cap, a long-sleeved T-shirt, one EFCC face cap and one Infinix mobile phone.

