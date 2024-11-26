Man Jailed 12 Years For Killing Wife

Share

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos State, yesterday sentenced one Akinwale Akinlabi to 12 years imprisonment, for killing his wife, Tope, who died on Feb. 2, 2020, due to sustained injury.

Akinlabi, was charged with inflicting bodily injury on his wife which resulted to her death. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of manslaughter preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

While delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Oyindamola Ogala, held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of manslaughter against Akinlabi. She held that the prosecution provided circumstantial evidence beyond every reasonable doubt, adding that the unlawful acts of the accused, harmed the deceased and caused her death.

She said that it was clear from the evidence before the court that the fatality arose from the violence which occurred between the convict and his wife. The judge, however, said it was also clear that the death was unintentional and that the deceased died shortly after the fight.

“The vertical scars on the back of the deceased as stated in exhibit (f), corroborates the evidence of the prosecution witnesses. “Prosecution has indeed established the ingredients of the offence of manslaughter, the defendant is therefore accordingly convicted of same.

“Having heard and considered the plea of the defence counsel and also taking into consideration the peculiarity of this case, the defendant is accordingly sentenced to a term of 12 years imprisonment.

“The sentencing shall begin from the period of his incarceration, Feb. 3, 2020,” Ogala held. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinlabi was arraigned on July, 26, 2021, on a count charge of manslaughter. T

he prosecution counsel, Mrs Uju Nwaogazi, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 2, 2020, at No 23, Adeogun Street, Ijaiye Ojokoro, Lagos.

