The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 15, 2026
Man Jailed 12 Months For Enticing Married Woman

An Area Court in Jos yesterday sentenced Abdullahi Usman to 12 months imprisonment for enticing a married woman and for defamation of her character.

The judge, Irene Pati, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the offence. The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N 50, 000 fine or 12 months imprisonment for enticement and defamation.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Angwan Rogo Police Station, on Nov. 24, 2025, by Mr Hamza Aliyu.

He said the complainant, said the accused person called his wife and asked her to meet him in a hotel and if she failed to comply, the accused person said he would inform her husband that she was involved in extramarital affairs and had aborted various pregnancies from the act.

